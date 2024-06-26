Conjoined twin dies within 15 minutes after birth at SMCH

Silchar, June 26: In a rare and tragic incident, a conjoined twin with one body and two heads died within 15 minutes of birth at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Monday.

Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, principal of the hospital, informed the media on Wednesday that the condition is medically known as Dicephalic Parapagus, where two heads are side by side on a single body.

Despite the medical team's best efforts, the newborn could not survive the critical condition.

“The baby with one body and two heads failed to survive the critical condition and died within 15 minutes after birth,” Dr. Gupta said. He further mentioned that the parents of the deceased newborn hail from the Tarapur area of Silchar.