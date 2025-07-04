Congress writes to CM seeking urgent action to restore British-era Bridge in Sivasagar

Nazira, July 4: The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has urged upon Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take urgent steps for restoration of the British-era vertical-lift bridge over the river Dikhow in Sivasagar district.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister on July 1, Saikia stated that he is dead against the suggestion put forward by some citizens of Sivasagar – through a memorandum submitted to Sarma – for demolition of the vertical-lift bridge over the river Dikhow.

“It is said that the vertical-lift bridge over the Dikhow river is the first of its kind in India. This bridge reminds us of the importance of Assam tea that found a place on the world map during the British colonial rule,” Saikia stated in his letter to the Chief Minister.

The Nazira MLA added: “The mid-section of the bridge, which was built in 1935, could be vertically lifted to allow the passage of ships through the river. Though this section of the bridge is inoperative now, it can surely be repaired in order to attract tourists. Moreover, if the bridge is demolished, it would mean the destruction of a unique piece of architectural history in Sivasagar.”

The bridge branch of the State PWD has already conducted surveys of the Dikhow bridge in question. Moreover, in 2023, the State PWD had conducted a series of discussions with the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) on the historical value and restoration of the bridge, Saikia said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, through his letter to the Chief Minister, demanded a fresh survey of the structure of the vertical-lift bridge by the State PWD; evaluation of heritage with regard to the British-era bridge by the State directorate of archaeology and ICOMOS; declaration of the bridge as a protected monument under the Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Act, 1959; restoration of the bridge with funds from the government, private organisations or UNESCO; and beautification of the bridge for tourists visiting Sivasagar.

The vertical-lift bridge over the Dikhow stands as a testament to the engineering marvel of the colonial era. Its architectural splendour, historical importance, and functional role in connecting communities make it a significant landmark in the history of Assam. The bridge continues to serve as a symbol of pride for local inhabitants, while its heritage value attracts visitors from far and wide.





