‘Congress won’t win any election for next 50 years’: Assam CM

Hailakandi, April 18: Launching an attack on the Congress party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the party won’t be able to win any elections for at least the next fifty years.

Addressing a poll rally in Katlicherra of Hailakandi district under Karimganj parliamentary constituency, Sarma said, “The Congress party is a bekar (useless) party, and it will not be able to win any election for at least the next fifty years.”

He said that he was in Congress for the last twenty years, and there is nothing in it. Congress has created the system of dalali (tout).

Campaigning for BJP Kripanath Mallah for Karimganj parliamentary constituency, Sarma said that Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury is an advocate by profession and stays in Guwahati, and people will not get him if elected. Besides, he will also claim fees from the people of the constituency. He firmly said, “We have stopped the system of dalali in Assam.”

Reiterating the five guarantees of the Modi and Himanta governments, Sarma said that they will give 50,000 more jobs by 2024 in addition to the 1 lakh already given.

He said that the geotagging of PMAY in Assam will be done by the women members of self-help groups. Twenty lakh such houses will be given in the state of three crore throughout the country. He said that a new scheme, Atmanirbhar Asom, will be launched immediately after the election, and 1.5 lakh youths have already applied online, and rupees two lakh will be given to them for starting small industries, etc. The beneficiary will have to return only one lakh rupees within five years, he added.

He further said that all the owners of ration cards will get the Orunodoi benefit. Rs. 10,000 will be given to all the applicants for Lakhpati Baideos as the first installment. Informing this, CM Sarma said that college and university students will also get stepwise monetary benefits.