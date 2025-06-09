Congress welcomes naming of Dibrugarh airport after Bhupen Hazarika, seeks evening flights

Guwahati, June 9: Newly appointed President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi marked his presence in the Assam Legislative Assembly during a crucial one-day session, on Monday.

Extending support for the government’s proposal to name the Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, he said, “This is a fitting tribute to a towering figure of Assam's cultural heritage."

However, while welcoming the move, Gogoi also highlighted a critical issue - the lack of adequate air connectivity from Dibrugarh, especially in the evening hours.

"Connectivity remains a pressing concern in Dibrugarh. There are no flights from Dibrugarh in the evening, which becomes a serious issue for people facing medical emergencies or urgent travel needs,” Gogoi said, during his address.

He acknowledged that the government has made efforts to address the situation in parts of upper Assam, but stressed that more needs to be done.

“We appreciate the work that has been done so far and hope that it continues in the right direction. But there’s still a long way to go. The government must focus more on the needs of the common people, especially in remote areas,” Gogoi added.

Earlier on June 5, the Dibrugarh Press Club (DPC) had submitted a memorandum to Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, requesting commencement of regular evening flights from Dibrugarh airport.

Highlighting Dibrugarh’s growing industrial and strategic importance in Upper Assam and the Northeast as a whole, the Press Club pointed out that the absence of scheduled evening flights is a major impediment to development and mobility.