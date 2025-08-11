Congress urges political & civil groups to unite against CAA, warns of threat to Assam Accord

Guwahati, Aug 11: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has called upon political parties and non-political organizations in Assam to take a stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and form public opinion against it.

“I have sent a letter to several organizations calling on them to oppose the CAA, which violates the Assam Accord, and to form public opinion against the Act to protect the present and future interests of Assam. The BJP government is presently formulating plans to implement the CAA, which contravenes the Assam Accord, and to grant citizenship to foreigners," said Sakia.

Saikia further mentioned that the Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the the District Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to withdraw the cases of certain foreign nationals pending in the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) on the basis of religion.

"Should this order be implemented, approximately half a million foreign nationals within our State, currently excluded by the Assam Accord, would become eligible for Indian citizenship. Approximately 70,000 individuals previously designated as foreigners by the FTs may also receive Indian citizenship,” Saikia said.

He alleged that this decision of the government will not only violate the Assam Accord but also have a negative impact on the economic situation and limited natural resources of Assam.

“The government has also not refuted the news reports coming out about this. Therefore, I openly urge all parties and organizations to form public opinion against the CAA in the interest of Assam,” said the senior Congress party leader.





