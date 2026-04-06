Congress urges EC to scrap Assam CM’s nomination over wife’s ‘offshore assets’

Guwahati, Apr 6: The Congress on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India seeking cancellation of the nomination of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging non-disclosure of his wife’s purported offshore assets in his election affidavit.

The complaint, submitted to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by Congress candidate Bidisha Neog, who is contesting against Sarma from the Jalukbari constituency, also called for a probe into the alleged “suppression of information.”

“The affidavit does not disclose any offshore or foreign assets despite explicit statutory requirements under Form 26. Documentary evidence from the Dubai Land Department indicates that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, spouse of the candidate, is the owner or beneficial holder of two properties in Al Barsha South Fourth, Dubai,” the complaint stated.

Neog alleged that the “deliberate non-disclosure” of such assets violates mandatory provisions and renders the nomination liable for rejection under the law. She urged the Commission to initiate an immediate inquiry and reject the nomination under Section 36 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, along with proceedings under Section 125A.

The Congress has also approached the Enforcement Directorate, seeking registration of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, over alleged undisclosed assets in Dubai and Wyoming in the United States linked to the Chief Minister’s wife.

A day earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera had raised questions regarding alleged foreign assets and properties, including claims of multiple passports and investments through shell companies.

Responding to the allegations, Sarma denied the charges, stating that they were based on “false information” sourced from a Pakistani social media group.

Reacting to the denial, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi challenged the Chief Minister to deny the allegations under oath on the Bhagavad Gita.





PTI