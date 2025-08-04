Congress urges Centre to address Assam’s downstream concerns on Dibang Project

Guwahati, Aug 4: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has urged the Union government to address Assam’s downstream concerns before advancing work on the Dibang Valley Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a letter to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, Saikia flagged the growing apprehensions surrounding the project and warned of its potential consequences for Assam.

“I am writing to bring to your immediate attention the concerns surrounding the proposed Dibang project,” he said, cautioning that Assam could face serious downstream impacts if the issue was not addressed proactively.

Recalling the fallout from the Lower Subansiri project, Saikia noted that despite public appeals and expert warnings, the government had gone ahead without adequately addressing safety, environmental, and livelihood concerns.

That negligence, he pointed out, had triggered years of protests across Assam involving student bodies, farmers, and civil society groups.

Saikia added that the Dibang Valley project, being far larger and ecologically sensitive, carries even greater potential to affect the fragile riverine ecosystems and communities in Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and other districts of Assam.

“If past mistakes are repeated, the project may again face prolonged opposition and risk losing public trust,” he stated.

Saikia said that the recommendations of the Assam Legislative Assembly’s House Committee from 2010 concerning the upper Brahmaputra stream are relevant to this matter.

“Furthermore, the report of the Technical Expert Committee for Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project Assam/Arunachal Pradesh, prepared by Dr CD Thatte and Dr MS Reddy, and submitted to the Planning Commission, may also be taken into account,” the senior Congress leader added in his letter to the Union Minister.

He urged the Union Government to ensure that some steps are taken before granting final clearances or proceeding with the construction of the project.

“(1) Undertake structured and inclusive public consultations across all potentially affected downstream districts in Assam, employing local languages, and involving elected panchayat leaders, affected farmers, and independent experts. (2) Initiate an independent cumulative impact assessment of the Dibang project and all upstream hydroelectric projects on the Brahmaputra basin to evaluate flood risks, sedimentation, biodiversity loss, and socio-economic displacement. (3) Obtain formal approval from the Assam Government and include downstream district administrations in project planning, safety measures, and water flow management systems. (4) Include structural safety reviews considering seismic vulnerabilities, climate-induced rainfall variability, and dam-break scenarios, conducted by neutral technical institutions. (5) Provide advance mitigation frameworks including early warning systems, flood buffer strategies, disaster compensation, and long-term ecological monitoring,” Saikia stated.

He added, “Learning from the Lower Subansiri experience is critical for establishing a transparent, cooperative, and scientifically informed approach to hydropower development in the North East. The aspirations and anxieties of the people of Assam must be respected in letter and spirit. A just, inclusive, and ecologically balanced decision will go a long way in reinforcing cooperative federalism and environmental justice.”

- By Staff Reporter