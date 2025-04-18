Congress unveils Panchayat poll manifesto, promises timely elections & job creation

Guwahati, April 18: As Assam gears up for its much-awaited Panchayat elections, Congress leaders Bhupen Borah and Ripun Bora unveiled a comprehensive manifesto, outlining their party’s vision for rural development, timely elections, and transparent governance.

The manifesto was presented in a press conference where the leaders fiercely criticised the current BJP-led government for its delays and failures in implementing key welfare schemes.

The delay in conducting Panchayat elections has been one of the central issues in the run-up to the polls. Bhupen Borah, the APCC President, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the BJP’s handling of local governance. He pointed out that despite the legal mandate, the BJP government had failed to announce election dates, leading to unnecessary delays.

“It took a court intervention and 11 months for the government to finally declare the Panchayat election dates. This is a clear violation of democratic processes,” Bora said, adding that Congress remains committed to the principles of Panchayati Raj and rural empowerment as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.

The manifesto also included a focus on eradicating corruption, a theme that has taken center stage in the party’s campaign. Bhupen Borah alleged that BJP ministers were involved in financial scandals and exploitation through syndicates.

“Piyush Hazarika is receiving money from the syndicates, and voices that speak up against these scams are being silenced. This is not the Assam we want,” he said.

Bora also questioned the government's motives, suggesting that the BJP is steering Assam towards governance practices seen in states like Bihar and Tripura, dominated by money power and muscle force.

In its manifesto, Congress vowed to address the stark issues within the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) program. Ripun Bora, a senior Congress leader, highlighted the severe neglect of rural job schemes under the current government.

“Out of 64.98 lakh job card holders, only 6,402 got any work in the last two years. MGNREGA has been rendered ineffective under the BJP’s rule,” Ripun Bora said, accusing the government of failing to provide any real employment benefits to the rural poor.

Congress promised to restore MGNREGA by increasing wages from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per day and guaranteeing a minimum of 100 days of work for every eligible household. The party also committed to creating new rural employment schemes beyond the existing ones, aimed at economic empowerment.

Another key promise from Congress was the completion of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses, which have been left unfinished under BJP’s rule. Ripun Bora criticised the BJP’s handling of the scheme, noting that while they renamed the Indira Awas Yojana to PMAY, they failed to deliver any significant outcomes.

“The houses remain incomplete, and the list of beneficiaries is still pending. If Congress is elected, we will ensure that all unfinished PMAY houses are completed within a year,” Bora stated.

In addition to addressing MGNREGA and PMAY concerns, Congress has proposed new welfare schemes aimed at empowering women, farmers, and the underprivileged. The manifesto includes the introduction of initiatives beyond PMAY, Arunodoi, and Lakhpati Baideo, aimed at providing financial and social security to rural families.

Both Bhupen Borah and Ripun Bora underscored the importance of opposition unity in the upcoming elections. They stressed that the battle is not only about local governance but about preserving Assam’s democratic values.

“This election is about ensuring that the people of Assam have a government that works for them, not one that is mired in corruption and delayed promises. We will be vigilant and transparent, with a clear focus on accountability,” Bhupen Borah emphasised.

The Congress leaders also announced a set of investigative measures to probe corruption, including the formation of an inquiry committee to look into financial irregularities in several districts. This committee will be led by senior Congress figures such as Gaurav Gogoi, Pawan Singh Ghatowar, and Debabrata Saikia.

With May 11 marking the end of the election campaign, Congress has laid out a clear and ambitious roadmap for Assam’s rural development and governance.

As opposition parties unite in anticipation of the Panchayat elections, Congress has promised not just timely elections but an overhaul of the state’s rural welfare system to address the deep-rooted issues that have been ignored by the BJP.

“This is a fight for the soul of Assam, and the real results of opposition unity will be visible after May 11,” Bhupen Borah concluded.