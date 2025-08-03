Congress to roll out ‘bold’ 2026 poll campaign from September; land rights on focus

Guwahati, August 3: The Congress has kicked off preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with a “bold” grassroots campaign set to roll out from next month.

The decision was formalised by the party's Nikhil Bharat Congress Committee and announced during an extended executive meeting held in Guwahati on Sunday.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said the new campaign strategy is designed to reconnect with voters across the state and challenge the ruling BJP head-on.

“This campaign will strengthen grassroots connections. Let me make one thing clear — it will give BJP leaders sleepless nights,” Gogoi said, addressing the media after the meeting at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Dispur.

The high-level meeting was attended by Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, senior party leader Vikas Upadhyay, and several current and former MPs, MLAs, ministers, and key functionaries.

Gogoi said the party engaged in detailed deliberations on the state’s political and economic conditions, and emerged confident that the public mood in Assam favours change. “Through the day-long session, one thing became evident — the people want change, and they are with the Congress,” he asserted.

The 2026 Assembly election, he said, will be fought on the issue of land rights, and the party is already working on a progressive and economically sound roadmap.

"In the coming time, Congress will focus on land and land rights. The day we return to power, land accumulated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his associates will be redistributed among the people," Gogoi said.

Taking aim at the BJP-led state government, Gogoi accused Sarma of displacing communities and tribes through successive eviction drives, which, he claimed, has sparked widespread discontent.

Echoing his sentiments, Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar alleged that the state is currently under a “syndicate and mafia raj”.

“This government has not spared anyone. The people now see how Assam has been pushed into debt. They know that ‘Himanta Bhagao, Assam Bachao’ is the only way forward,” Alwar said.

The Congress hopes that the new campaign, coupled with its renewed focus on land rights and economic justice, will energise its cadre ahead of the 2026 electoral battle.