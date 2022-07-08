Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Silchar, July 8: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, on Thursday visited the flood affected areas of Silchar along with party leaders and cadres.

On the sidelines of the visit to Betukandi to see the allegedly breached dyke, Borah told reporters that the magnitude of the flood which raged havoc across Silchar town and upon its people is unimaginable and blamed the State Government and Cachar district administration for the lack of foresight to prevent and combat the situation. "From the visit, what I could understand after interacting with the affected persons is that there is an alleged nexus between officials of the district administration, departmental staff and contractor which led to the situation and neglect at large. We demand a high level investigation into the causes and reasons behind the massive flood and will write to the Honourable Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly to form a House Committee for investigation into the issue."



The APCC president extended a donation of Rs 1 lakh to Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli for the flood hit people of Silchar.



Further, taking a potshot at Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borah said, " the financial loss which the people of Silchar have to shoulder due to the flood will not be eased by the aerial visit and boat trip by the Chief Minister. The Government must give a special financial package for the people of Silchar in distress due to the devastation caused by the flood."

