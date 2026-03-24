Congress to launch Assam poll campaign from March 26, Kharge & Gandhis to lead

Guwahati, March 24: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with the two Gandhis – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – will start the party’s election campaign in Assam after March 26, party sources said here on Monday.

“The Congress campaign will be rolled out in top gear after March 26, the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address several public meetings in Assam,” said a party leader who is aware of the plan for the Congress poll campaign.

The top three Congress leaders from Delhi will promote the party’s social welfare and developmental agenda, sources said.

According to the sources, the Congress in its election manifesto will also highlight the vision for social welfare and developmental activities.

As per the election strategy, Priyanka Vadra will focus on wooing women voters as almost 50 per cent of the 2.5 crore voters in Assam are women.

“In the recent past, Priyanka also visited Assam. During her visit to the State, Priyanka had a talk with a cross-section of the society and her idea will help the party in framing the manifesto,” the sources said.

All the central leaders from the Congress are likely to address at least five public events and several other meetings to connect with the masses.

“The campaign will focus on at least 35 seats in the upper Assam districts, including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Majuli, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji to counter the BJP-led NDA,” sources said.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, party leader Pawan Khera said that all the central leaders will campaign in Assam and the details are being worked out. “The Congress campaign that will start after March 26 will highlight the failures of the NDA government. The campaign will highlight the Congress’s vision for a developed Assam and developed Northeast,” he said.