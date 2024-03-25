Congress to have last laugh in Silchar: Aminul Haque Laskar

Silchar, Mar 25: Aminul Haque Laskar, the former Sonai MLA who had recently joined the Congress, quitting the BJP, made strong claims on Sunday that, despite contesting against BJP veteran and Minister Parimal Suklabaidiya, Congress-nominated candidate Surjya Kanta Sarkar will sail through the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Silchar.

Elaborating his reasons behind the statement Laskar said, the BJP has destroyed the hopes and aspirations of three communities, namely the Nath community in Borkhola, Meitei Manipuris in Lakhipur, and Bishnupriya Manipuris in Ratabari, courtesy of the delimitation process. This has triggered great angst and dissatisfaction among the people of these communities against the ruling party, as men from these communities will never be seen representing in the State Assembly. The outburst of which would be seen in the results of the elections this year, Laskar said.

“Congress candidate Surjya Kanta Sarkar, who has already begun his campaign reaching out to people of all ages, will be blessed by people in the Lok Sabha, for which I shall work at my level best,” Laskar asserted.

The former deputy speaker was seen being given a rousing welcome at the District Congress office by Silchar District Congress president Abhijit Paul in the presence of Katigorah MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumder and other party leaders.