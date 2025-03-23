Congress threatens legal action if Panchayat Poll dates not announced by April 5

Guwahati, March 23: The state Congress has threatened to approach the High Court if the government fails to announce the panchayat election dates by April 5. The party emphasised that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must declare the election date by April 5 to avoid legal proceedings.

Calling the delay a "clear violation of democratic norms", Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah said on Sunday, "If the Chief Minister doesn’t announce the dates before April 5, we will move the High Court. We are already prepared for that."

When asked whether the party was working towards presenting a united Opposition front ahead of the polls, Borah expressed his discontent over the lack of communication from the opposition regarding the upcoming panchayat elections. "The opposition party didn’t inform us that they intend to contest the elections. Had they communicated, we would have definitely discussed it," Borah said.

He also did not hold back in criticising the ruling BJP government, accusing it of exploiting legal mechanisms to dismantle Opposition unity.

"Citizens' forums are now left to make decisions on Opposition unity because of the administration's relentless efforts to weaken it," he said.

Ahead of the April 2 Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls, the Congress expressed confidence in securing victory—provided “the ruling BJP does not use its financial might to manipulate results".

"If the BJP does not resort to money power, the Congress is confident of winning in Rabha Hasong," Borah asserted.

He further informed the press that Congress candidates have faced threats and intimidation in the run-up to the Council polls. "Two of our candidates have been intimidated. Such incidents only intensify concerns about the fairness of the election process," he said.

Meanwhile, around 30 leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) joined the Congress during a ceremony at the residence of the APCC chief in Ghoramaram on Sunday.

The new members included Manoranjan Chetia, former AASU Vice-President of Dhemaji District; Montu Gogoi, a former District Executive; Anjan Gogoi, the District Organising Secretary; and several former presidents of the Shripani Regional Students' Union.

Among them, around 20 leaders were from AAP, further strengthening the Congress's presence in the region. The mass joining is expected to boost the party’s morale ahead of the Rabha Hasong elections.