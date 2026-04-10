Congress takes legal action against Udalguri candidate after poll withdrawal

GUWAHATI, April 10: The Congress party on Thursday lodged a police complaint against its Udalguri constituency nominee Suren Daimari, who had withdrawn from the Assembly election race yesterday and quit the party.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary (organization) Ramanna Baruah registered the complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station here.

In the complaint, Baruah stated that Daimari had applied for Congress ticket to contest the Assembly polls from the no. 46 Udalguri LAC and the party approved his candidature.

“After receiving the party ticket, he submitted his nomination and the same was accepted by the Election Commission. Thereafter, the Indian National Congress provided him an amount of Rs 30 lakh through account transfer (RTGS) for party expenditures,” Baruah stated.

He added that as per media reports Daimari has resigned from the membership of the Congress party with effect from April 8.

“He also informed through the print and electronic media that he is no longer in the fray as the candidate in the Assembly election 2026. He also stated that the Congress party is a ‘Gaddar party’ and a ‘Probonchokor party’.

Thus, he has maligned and tarnished the image of the Congress party in public. The aforesaid actions of Suren Daimari attracts various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). I, therefore, request your honour (sic.) to enquire into the matter, register a case under BNS Sections 314, 316, 318, and 356 and other such sections as may be applicable, and take appropriate actions against Suren Daimari,” Baruah stated in his complaint.





By

Staff Reporter