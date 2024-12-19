Congress burns effigy of Amit Shah over remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Guwahati, Dec 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar have sparked widespread protests in Guwahati. In a strong demonstration against Union Minister Shah’s alleged insult to the Father of the Constitution, the Assam Pradesh Congress staged a protest in Guwahati on Thursday. The protesters burnt Shah’s effigy, expressing their anger over the remarks made by the Home Minister.

During the protest, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, and Congress leader Mira Borthakur, voiced their displeasure with the BJP-led government, accusing it of "disrespecting" Ambedkar's legacy.

"Amit Shah attended the Parliament after taking an oath on the Constitution. Yet now he is disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the very father of our Constitution. This is proof that the BJP doesn’t truly follow the Constitution. Disrespecting Ambedkar, who gave us our rights and crafted this guiding document, is the same as disrespecting the Constitution itself. We will not allow this to happen, and today, we burned his effigy to condemn his remarks," said Mira Borthakur.

The protest was part of a larger outcry by the Congress over Shah's alleged controversial statement, demanding an apology for the perceived disrespect to the icon.

"We demand the government uphold our fundamental rights without interference. Of late, the BJP-led government is not only restricting our rights but also disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. The people of this country deserve an apology from Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their blatant disregard for the Constitution and its creator," stated Debabrat Saikia.

The controversy began when Union Minister Shah made statements in the Rajya Sabha that were perceived by many as disrespectful to Dr. Ambedkar. This led to immediate backlash from various political groups and civil society organizations.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harbouring animosity towards Dr. Ambedkar. He demanded an apology from Shah, emphasising the need to honor Ambedkar's legacy.

In defense, Union Minister Shah denied the allegations, stating that his remarks had been misconstrued. He asserted that the BJP holds Dr. Ambedkar in high regard and that any interpretation of his statement as an insult was unfounded.

"The Congress has deliberately twisted my remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to mislead the public and provoke unrest. It is deeply shameful. I urge everyone to listen to my full statement and not be swayed by half-truths. I belong to a party and a culture that holds Dr. Ambedkar and his principles in the highest regard and would never think of disrespecting him," the Union Minister had said.