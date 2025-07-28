Congress slams eviction in Assam, alleges communal agenda ahead of 2026 polls

Guwahati, July 28: The Congress, on Monday, strongly criticised the ongoing eviction drives across Assam, alleging that the BJP-led state government is using the issue to polarise communities along religious lines ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the press, senior Congress leader Ripun Bora called the eviction operations a calculated move to divide Hindus and Muslims.

He accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of resorting to "communal tactics" after failing to win public support through other means.

“What took the government so long to act? The BJP has been in power for nearly a decade. Why are these eviction drives happening only now?” Bora questioned, pointing out what he sees as the political timing of the actions.

Bora also hit out at the government’s claims that the evictions target only illegal Bangladesh nationals and encroachers.

“If that's true, why is the government offering Rs 50,000 in compensation to the evictees?” he asked.

The former Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the government had exhausted all other means to maintain public confidence.

“All his tactics have fallen flat—be it money power, muscle power, or misuse of official machinery. Now, ahead of the 2026 polls, the Chief Minister has stooped to this divisive ploy,” he said.

Referring to the legal framework surrounding evictions, Bora cited a Supreme Court order that mandates proper rehabilitation and a humane approach before any eviction is carried out.

“But what is happening on the ground is far from humane. People are being shot, human rights are being violated, and children are being left without food or access to education,” he alleged.

In a scathing remark, he likened the state’s atmosphere to that of a conflict zone. “The Chief Minister is behaving as if he is at war with an enemy nation. He has created a war-like situation within his own state,” Bora said.

The Congress, he added, has urged people to resist these policies and respond through the ballot in the upcoming elections.