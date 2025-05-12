Congress routed in Jorhat as BJP wins 15 out of 16 Zila Parishad seats

Jorhat, May 12: Ending days of anticipation, the results of the Panchayat elections in Jorhat district were declared on Monday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the dominant force.

Of the 16 Zila Parishad seats in the district, the BJP clinched 15, while its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), secured one.

On the other hand out of the 86 Anchalik Panchayats (AP) in Jorhat, the BJP secured 72 seats, its ally AGP won 10, Congress managed only 3, while an Independent candidate claimed one seat.

The counting of votes for the Zila Parishad, Gaon Panchayat, and Anchalik Panchayat constituencies under Jorhat, Teok, and Mariani Assembly segments began at 8 am on Sunday at Jorhat Government Boys' Higher Secondary School.

Simultaneously, counting for four Zila Parishad seats under the Titabor constituency was held in Titabor. The process concluded late at night, with the results officially announced today morning.

Among the winning candidates are Lalita Pegu (Charai Bari Parbotia), Mamon Devi (Khongia), Navjyoti Das (Charigaon), Juri Saikia (AGP - Teok), Anjali Kower (Garmur), Chidananda Bhuyan (Naoboicha Charai Bari), Rupak Ranjan Saikia (North Holongapar), Bandana Tati (South Holongapar), Simanta Baruah (Bamunpukhuri), Surajit Saikia (Bhaloma), Rajen Gogoi (Lahing), and Dip Suri (Nakachari).

“This is a clear endorsement of the BJP’s leadership and governance. From Jorhat to Golaghat, the response has been phenomenal. Almost 100% of our candidates have won in Golaghat, and in Jorhat, all 16 Zila Parishad seats are witnessing BJP-backed victories,” said Minister Ajanta Neog on Sunday evening.

The results mark a serious blow to the Congress, particularly given the high-profile campaign led by MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Despite securing the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in the recent general elections, the Congress struggled to gain traction at the grassroots level in this round of polls.

The results from Titabor also signal a dramatic shift, with the BJP making strong inroads into what was once considered a Congress bastion.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Jay Shivani confirmed that the counting process was peaceful and commended the efforts of election officials for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

In light of the prevailing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had urged party workers to keep celebrations muted.

As a result, the usual post-poll fanfare—rallies, firecrackers, and public gatherings—was noticeably absent in Jorhat, despite the BJP’s resounding win.