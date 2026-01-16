Congress reshuffle signals early 2026 push as Bishnu Jaisey takes charge in Digboi

Digboi, Jan 16: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s latest organizational reshuffle has triggered fresh political ripples in Upper Assam, with the party clearly positioning itself for an early and aggressive electoral push ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The move is being seen as part of a broader strategy to rebuild the organization from the grassroots and take on the ruling BJP in constituencies deemed electorally critical.

In Digboi, the appointment of Bishnu Jaisey as president of the Block Congress Committee has assumed particular political significance. The decision has visibly energised the party’s local unit, drawing a strong show of support from Congress workers and leaders who gathered at Rajiv Bhawan, Digboi on January 13 to felicitate the newly appointed block president.

The display of organisational cohesion underlined the Congress’s intent to regain lost political ground in Digboi, a BJP-held constituency that figures prominently in the party’s Upper Assam arithmetic. Party sources indicated that the appointment reflects a conscious shift towards strengthening grassroots leadership as the Congress prepares for a sustained political contest.

Senior leaders present at the programme included Biraj Rajkonwar, secretary, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee; Rajib Moran, vice president, Disaster and Rehabilitation Management Department, APCC; Munindra Das, president, Digboi Block Youth Congress Committee; and Pulikanta Moran, president, Assembly Youth Congress, pointing to coordinated backing from both the party’s senior leadership and its youth wings.

Addressing the gathering, Biraj Rajkonwar said Bishnu Jaisey’s elevation was a recognition of his long-standing organizational commitment and service to the party in Digboi. He noted that the Congress leadership had chosen to entrust electoral responsibility to experienced grassroots leaders capable of reconnecting the party with voters at the local level.

Rajib Moran said the organisational change had infused fresh momentum into the Congress ranks and marked the beginning of a more assertive phase of political activity in the constituency. He indicated that the party would pursue a sustained campaign in the run-up to 2026, focusing on issues of governance and public concern.

Other senior leaders highlighted Jaisey’s ability to function as a unifying figure within the organization, citing his accessibility, and close engagement with party workers and the public. They said such qualities would be crucial as the Congress seeks to counter the BJP’s well-entrenched organizational structure.

After assuming charge, Bishnu Jaisey expressed gratitude to the Congress high command and the APCC leadership for reposing confidence in him at a critical juncture. He said his immediate focus would be on strengthening booth-level committees, mobilising party cadres, and raising issues affecting the local population. He added that the Congress would approach the 2026 Assembly elections in Digboi with unity and organizational discipline.

Veteran Congress leaders from Digboi, including Bhaskar Jiban Baruah, Mithu Rajak, and Prasana Borah, also welcomed the appointment, describing it as a timely move that could help reposition the party as a credible electoral challenger in the constituency.

The programme concluded with a clear signal that the Congress has begun consolidating its organizational base and sharpening its electoral strategy, with Digboi emerging as an early testing ground ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.