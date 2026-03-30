Congress questions Assam CM's family wealth rise, alleges ‘asset model’

Guwahati, March 30: Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday questioned the alleged sharp rise in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family wealth over the past decade, stating that it was driven largely by his spouse's assets.

She also alleged that Sarma had worked only to amass wealth for his family, without addressing core issues like employment for the people of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Shrinate said, "On information shared by the Chief Minister in his election affidavits, it is evident that in the last five years, only one person and his family have become 'malamal' (rich)."

Claiming that it was an "asset accumulation model" rather than an "Assam model", she said Sarma's personal assets rose from Rs 1.02 crore in 2016 to Rs 2.36 crore, while he continued to hold no immovable assets.

"In contrast, his wife's assets increased from Rs 1.77 crore to Rs 13.59 crore during the same period," she said.

Sarma's wife's immovable assets increased from Rs 3.5 crore in 2016 to Rs 4.3 crore in 2021, reaching Rs 19.25 crore in 2026, Shrinate claimed.

"The wealth accumulation is overwhelmingly driven by the spouse's assets and not personal earnings. We want to know what economic activity explains a six-fold increase in family wealth while holding public office," the Congress leader said.

Raising a red flag over Sarma not declaring any property in his name, she said, "Across the three affidavits, he has no immovable assets and yet the family wealth expanded dramatically. Is political power being separated from ownership responsibility?"

Alleging corruption and lack of employment opportunities in the state, she said, "The Chief Minister is only busy with his family's wealth. Youth unemployment rates are high, and there are no big industries to provide jobs."

"The Chief Minister must answer for his family's wealth trajectory and the people will hold him accountable in the coming polls," she added.

Mentioning the since-deleted AI-generated "point-blank" video purportedly featuring Sarma, Shrinate, who also heads the party's social media and digital platforms cell, said, "The Congress will never go for an 'aggressive' social media strategy if it means posting such things."

"Social media is a means of communicating the truth directly to people, and we will do that," she asserted.

Blaming the BJP of "painting a rosy picture through social media", Shrinate added, "But the reality is different, and the people know it."

PTI