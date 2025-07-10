Congress protests in Nalbari, seeks probe into Mallabaruah’s alleged asset grab

Nalbari, July 10: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday staged a protest rally in Nalbari, demanding an investigation into the alleged acquisition of land, property, and hotels by Assam Cabinet Minister and local MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Organised by the Nalbari Town Mandal Congress, the rally began at Rajiv Bhawan and proceeded towards Thana Chariali, where protesters held a sit-in, raising slogans calling for transparency and accountability.

When the protesters attempted to march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to submit a memorandum of demands, they were stopped by the police. An Assistant Commissioner later arrived at the site, and the Congress delegation handed over the memorandum.

Subsequently, the memorandum was formally submitted to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari.

“At a time when people across Assam are reeling under rising prices, allegations of corruption against Nalbari’s MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah have brought shame to our constituency,” said Dibyajyoti Haloi, APCC Secretary.

Demanding a probe into the allegations of corruption against the Urban Affairs Minister, Haloi continued, “We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding a thorough investigation. If the government fails to act, we will continue our protests.”

APCC Nalbari District President Ratul Patowary echoed the demand for a probe and launched a scathing attack on the state government.

He said the BJP-led National Democratic Allaince (NDA) government had consistently turned a blind eye to the rising burden of price hikes — something he claimed was unsurprising, given its entanglement in corruption.

“This government has crossed all limits,” Patowary said, pointing to alleged irregularities ranging from land deals and Gir cow acquisitions to the misuse of loan schemes meant for firms.

He added that the ruling BJP’s much-touted slogan of “zero tolerance against corruption” rings hollow, especially when such allegations surface under the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration.

Earlier, on July 6, Minister Mallabaruah had issued a strong rebuttal, calling the allegations a “purpose-driven smear campaign” aimed at damaging his image ahead of the elections.

In a statement released on social media, Mallabaruah dismissed the claims as “entirely baseless” and said they were designed to mislead the public about his family’s assets.

He described the accusations as not just a personal attack but an “insult” to the 1.06 lakh voters who have supported him over the years.