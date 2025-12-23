Congress protests in Lumding over alleged Jal Jeevan Mission corruption, taps run dry

Hojai, Dec 23: Serious allegations of large-scale corruption under the much-publicised Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rocked Lumding on Saturday as the Congress party staged a massive protest, accusing the State government of betraying people’s fundamental right to drinking water.

The protest, marked by vociferous slogans and public anger, highlighted the alleged failure of the scheme to deliver potable water despite crores of rupees being spent in its name.

Raising slogans such as “There is no water in the taps, but JJM money has gone into Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah’s pocket” and “Down with corruption”, Congress workers and local residents brought parts of Lumding to a standstill.

The agitation echoed with sharp criticism of the ruling dispensation, accusing it of turning a welfare scheme into a tool for looting public funds.

The protest was organised simultaneously at two locations under the Lumding Assembly constituency – East Lumding Panchayat and West Lumding Panchayat – drawing participation from Congress leaders, party workers, and a large number of affected villagers.

A major protest site was the Jal Jeevan Mission water supply project area located at Ward no. 2 of the East Lumding Panchayat.

Congress leaders and demonstrators visited the project site to expose what they described as the grim ground reality of the scheme. The protesters pointed out that although records show huge expenditure year after year, most households still do not receive a single drop of water through the installed tap connections.

Local residents alleged that in many areas pipelines were laid partially, pump houses remain non-functional, and several works were abandoned midway after funds were released.

“There are taps in front of our houses, but no water comes through them. We are still dependent on ponds, tube wells, and distant water sources,” complained some local women who joined the protest.

The demonstrators symbolically cleared bushes and pointed to the incomplete infrastructure to show how the project has allegedly failed.

According to local residents, the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was meant to ensure clean drinking water for every household, has turned into a mere signboard and paperwork exercise on the ground.

Former Lumding MLA Swapan Kar, who was present at the protest site, launched a scathing attack on the State government and the minister concerned.

Addressing the gathering, Kar said, “The Jal Jeevan Mission was meant to provide drinking water to the people, but today it has become a machine for looting public money by ministers and contractors. People got taps, but no water. This is the harsh reality. The government must explain where the money has gone.”

Kar further accused the State government of prioritising publicity over actual work.

“There are advertisements everywhere, but no water on the ground. This is a direct betrayal of people’s trust and their basic rights. A thorough investigation into the JJM irregularities is unavoidable,” he added.

The protest also witnessed the presence of Hojai District Congress Committee president Jili Chowdhury, along with senior party leaders, block-level functionaries, members of the Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, and local residents in large numbers.

Addressing the media, Jili Chowdhury alleged that crores of rupees have been siphoned off under the guise of implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“The responsibility for this massive corruption lies with the minister concerned. Jayanta Malla Baruah must take moral responsibility and resign immediately. If the government attempts to shield the culprits, the Congress will intensify its movement across the State,” she warned.

She further asserted that the Congress party will continue its fight right from the streets to the Assam Assembly to safeguard people’s rights. “People pay taxes to run the government. If that money is looted instead of providing drinking water, this government has no moral authority to remain in power,” Chowdhury said.

Notably, the protest in Lumding was part of a Statewide agitation launched by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee under the directive of its president Gaurav Gogoi. The Congress has been organising demonstrations across various districts, alleging widespread irregularities, corruption, and failure in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Party leaders claimed that similar complaints are emerging from multiple regions of Assam, where official records show near-complete coverage under the JJM, but ground realities paint a completely different picture.

The protesters in Lumding categorically stated that if the government fails to order an impartial inquiry into the alleged corruption and take action against those responsible, the Congress will launch a larger mass movement in the coming days. They emphasised that access to drinking water is a fundamental right and any compromise with it will not be tolerated.

The agitation significantly heated up the political atmosphere in Lumding, bringing renewed focus on the actual effectiveness of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam. The protest has once again raised critical questions about accountability, transparency, and governance in the implementation of flagship welfare schemes meant for the common people.