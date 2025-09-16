Congress call for expulsion of Diphu MLA over alleged obscene viral video

Diphu, Sept 16: The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee and Mahila Congress staged a sit-in demonstration on Monday at the entrance of the Karbi Anglong Sports Association stadium.

The protest was in response to a viral video circulating on social media, allegedly showing Diphu MLA Bidyasing Engleng in a compromising situation with a woman.

Congress leaders, including Charisma Rongpipi, media panellist for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), condemned the MLA's alleged actions as inappropriate, immoral and unacceptable for a public representative.

They demanded accountability, stating that such incidents undermine the dignity of the people's mandate and tarnish the reputation of political institutions. The pro-testers called for immediate action and vowed to continue their agitation until ethical standards in public life are re-stored and public trust in democracy is safeguarded.

On the other hand, the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the Women Karbi Students' Association (WKSA) also condemned the MLA's alleged conduct.

During a press meet, JI Kathar, president of APHLC, urged the Governor, Chief Minister, and Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker to expel the MLA and take appropriate action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) sections.

The residents expressed their disapproval by putting up posters across prime locations in Diphu town, criticising the MLA and calling for higher ethical standards in public life. The netizens' protests reflected the growing public outrage and a collective demand for accountability from elected representatives.

By Correspondent