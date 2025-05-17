Congress picks Gaurav Gogoi for anti-terror team; CM flags ‘Pakistan link’ concerns

Guwahati, May 17: The Congress has named Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha, among four MPs nominated to join a cross-party delegation set to travel abroad and present India’s position on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The move has drawn sharp objections from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who—without naming Gaurav Gogoi—cited ongoing allegations linking the Jorhat MP to Pakistan and urged the Congress to reconsider his nomination.

The delegation, part of a Central initiative, will visit strategic partner nations—including United Nations Security Council members—to build global consensus around India's stance on cross-border terrorism. The push follows the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, which New Delhi has blamed on Pakistan-based operatives.

The countries where the delegations will be dispatched include the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, the United States, and Japan.

On Saturday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh revealed the party’s nominees via a social post, listing Gaurav Gogoi, former Union Minister Anand Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar.

“Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, spoke with the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India’s stance on terrorism from Pakistan,” Ramesh posted.

Soon after, CM Sarma appealed to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to withdraw Gogoi’s name from the delegation “in the interest of national security,” referring to an ongoing investigation into Gogoi’s alleged 15-day visit to Pakistan and supposed links between his wife and Pakistani officials.

“In the interest of national security and beyond partisan politics, I urge Leader of Opposition Sri Rahul Gandhi not to include this individual in such a sensitive and strategic assignment,” Sarma said.

The controversy stems from allegations made earlier this year by the Assam government, with Sarma promising to make the evidence public.

On May 6, Chief Minister Sarma had said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter had completed its work, but formal documentation from foreign agencies was awaited.

“We are waiting for visa and passport copies from international agencies. Once the legal documentation is in place, the report will be made public. This process may take until September 10,” Sarma had said.

The face-off between the Chief Minister and the Congress MP has grown increasingly bitter in recent months, with both leaders trading barbs over the allegations. Gogoi has denied any wrongdoing, while the Congress has so far stood by him.

