Guwahati, Jan 28: Taking a jibe at the Congress party’s leader, Rahul Gandhi, former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta stated on Sunday that “today’s Congress only follows the ideology of rebranding Rahul Gandhi.

Angkita Dutta, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday at BJP headquarters in Basistha Chariali, opined that “Congress doesn’t know how to respect women.”

Dutta further mentioned that during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi ignored the grass-roots workers of the party, following which she took the decision to join the BJP.

Along with Angkita Dutta, former Congress minister of Assam Bismita Gogoi and former president of the All Assam Students’ Union, Dipankar Nath, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.