Congress observes day-long 'Satyagraha' at Dhubri

Congress observes day-long Satyagraha at Dhubri
Dhubri, March 26: Dhubri District Congress Committee along with other parts of the country held a day-long 'Satyagraha' on Sunday against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

The satyagraha of the party started from Sunday morning, where different fractions of Dhubri Congress participated. The participants also displayed placards in support of Rahul Gandhi and against the BJP led central and state government.

