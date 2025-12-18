'Congress not ready for 2026', says Assam CM as BJP targets 50% vote share

Guwahati, Dec 18: With just four months to go before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, political sparring has intensified as the BJP sharpens its attack on the Congress.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, dismissed the Congress as electorally unprepared and outlined the BJP’s ambition of securing 50% of the vote share.

Addressing the press at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarma claimed that the Congress is not preparing seriously for the upcoming elections.

“Congress seems to be preparing for 2036. As far as 2026 and 2031 are concerned, those elections are already ours,” he said, adding that while the party may have a fixed vote bank, it has failed to build momentum beyond it.

“There is no visible groundwork or organisational preparedness from their side,” he remarked.

Highlighting the BJP government’s performance, Sarma said the administration has governed the state efficiently over the past five years.

“We have governed Assam very well. This time, our clear target is to secure 50% of the vote share,” he asserted.

Emphasising women’s political participation, Sarma said women leaders were now represented by the BJP at every level of governance.

“From Zila Parishads to the Cabinet, women leaders are present across all tiers of government,” he said.

The Chief Minister further claimed that the BJP had strengthened its position in multiple constituencies.

“Our seats have increased in places like Makum in Tinsukia, Central Guwahati, Goalpara and Boko in Kamrup. In total, we have gained strength in around 18 seats,” he said, adding that there was no need to cancel tickets to accommodate new candidates.

On alliance dynamics, Sarma confirmed that discussions were ongoing with the Asom Gana Parishad and other NDA partners.

“Talks with the AGP and our alliance parties are progressing smoothly,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, questioning his political strategy.

“Akhil Gogoi needs to win his own seat. Eventually, he will surrender himself to the Congress. What he says publicly cannot be implemented on the ground,” Sarma said.

In a sarcastic remark, Sarma described Gogoi as a “digital leader”, adding, “He is active mainly on social media. He argues digitally with people who comment on his posts. I even watch his live sessions before going to sleep, as it works as a stress reliever for me.”