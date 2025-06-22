Congress not for common people, humiliates leaders from humble backgrounds: CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack on the Congress party on Saturday, accusing it of being inherently elitist and surviving politically in Assam only due to support from the Muslim community.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma remarked that Congress has historically failed to accommodate leaders from ordinary, humble backgrounds, regardless of their political contributions or popularity.

“Whether Bhupen Borah eventually joins the BJP or not is a separate matter,” Sarma said.

“But the Congress will continue to humiliate and sideline him, just like it has done with many others. The party cannot tolerate leaders who come from common families, no matter how big they become", he added.

Drawing parallels with his own political journey, Sarma said, “I am a living example of how Congress treats the sons of ordinary people. Bhupen Borah will be the next. This is a fundamental flaw in the Congress system, it’s not built for common people. It only favours political dynasties.”

He further claimed that in Assam, the Congress party's political survival is sustained primarily by votes from the Muslim community.

“In Assam, if the Muslim community decides not to support Congress, they won’t get a single vote. Their entire political existence in the state is based on this one support base. No ordinary voter outside this group would vote for them,” Sarma alleged.

Taking a dig at the party’s leadership, Sarma said, “There is no other political party in the world where both the state party president and the leader of opposition are sons of former ministers. That says everything. There is no room for merit or grassroots leadership in Congress.”

Despite his criticism, Sarma noted that some ordinary individuals still remain in the Congress. “They are there because they admire the children of prominent figures. It’s this admiration that helps the party survive, not ideology or inclusive politics,” he concluded.