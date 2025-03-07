Congress must strengthen itself first to lead opposition unity in 2026 elections: Gogoi

Jorhat, March 7: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has stressed that the party must first consolidate its strength before attempting to bring together the opposition ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking at an interactive session with youth and civil society in Jorhat, Gogoi acknowledged the concerns of the younger generation while laying out Congress' strategy for the upcoming elections.

“To build a united opposition platform, Congress must first fortify itself. Only then can we effectively support our allies and challenge the ruling party. The Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have yet to join the opposition alliance, and unless Congress strengthens its organisational base, we cannot lead a credible front. We are preparing for elections at all levels, including panchayats and autonomous councils, because the real political battle will be in 2026. Assam will witness a contest similar to what happened in West Bengal,” Gogoi stated.

He further addressed critical issues concerning land rights and flood relief, pointing out that despite multiple government initiatives, key problems remain unresolved.

“No matter how many Vasundhara Missions have been launched by the state government, they have failed to provide land rights to the indigenous Mising community and tea garden workers. These people continue to struggle for rightful ownership of their land. Additionally, the government has done little to address the issue of floods and erosion. Many residents of Majuli have been forced to relocate to Jorhat due to constant erosion, yet concrete solutions remain absent,” he said.

Reflecting on his interaction with students, Gogoi admitted that politics often remains disconnected from ground realities.

"We had a healthy discussion with students, and I realised that as politicians, we can sometimes be far removed from their actual concerns. They raised questions about the deficiencies in schools and higher education institutions despite programs like Advantage Assam. Women’s safety was another pressing issue, and many were critical of the state’s focus on building flyovers while neglecting core developmental needs. I understand now that engaging with students more frequently is crucial,” he added.