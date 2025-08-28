Congress MP Bordoloi backs AASU, calls out Assam govt on NRC lapses

Nalbari, Aug 28: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi launched a scathing attack on the Assam government while extending support to the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) during a training programme for booth-level Congress committees in Nalbari district, on Thursday.

Bordoloi affirmed that the Congress stands with AASU in its efforts to revive the movement against illegal infiltrators and highlighted public concerns ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“AASU is lying low at a time when it should be more vocal. Elections are approaching, and I support AASU’s desire to assert itself before that. When it comes to the interests of Assam, the Congress party is with them. But sometimes they become passive; they disappear from the public space, which is not appropriate,” he remarked.

The MP also criticised the Chief Minister over lapses in the NRC process and alleged selective action against those responsible for the flawed document.

“Pratik Hajela was a close aide of the Chief Minister when he was a minister. Now, despite a flawed NRC, why has he not been arrested? The government must answer this,” Bordoloi said.

On the political front, Bordoloi admitted that Congress weakened in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) after parting ways with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), but assured that the party is working to bounce back.

“Earlier, Congress had become weak in BTC because we abandoned BPF. Now, under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership, all leaders and workers are united and committed to strengthening the party from the grassroots. Training meetings have been held across districts, and we will conclude with it a final session in Dibrugarh on August 31. This time, we are prioritising everything to emerge as a strong opposition,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sathe, Assistant Supervisor of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, raised concerns over alleged electoral malpractice.

“Rahul Gandhi recently showed proof of how the Election Commission collaborates with the BJP to help it win. In one constituency, 40,000 to 50,000 bogus voters were added, ensuring BJP’s victory. The BJP and EC are now trying to remove Muslim voters and discard the BLA list submitted by Congress. If necessary, our workers should gherao district offices to stop these illegal practices and make the authorities realise they are wrong,” Sathe asserted.