Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed hails Operation Sindoor, calls for reclaiming PoK

Boko, May 9: Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed from Chaygaon constituency has supported the Operation Sindoor, and urged the Government of India to take a tougher stance against Pakistan, including reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Ahmed also recalled the era of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and said that she had once compelled the Pakistani military leadership to surrender before India.

The Congress MLA was speaking to the media after casting his vote in the second phase of the panchayat election on Wednesday along with his daughter in Fakirpara LP School.

Reacting to Operation Sindoor, he said, “Pakistan has been disturbing our nation’s peace repeatedly, and even today they continue to do so, often with covert support from China. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India. It is high time India reclaims what is rightfully ours.”

Ahmed also suggested that the Indian government can consider a direct strike on Islamabad. “I recommend that our government should go straight into Islamabad and carry out an airstrike. They should set the Pakistani Prime Minister’s residence ablaze,” he said.

Ahmed stressed the need for a decisive and more powerful response. “It is time for India to give Pakistan a befitting reply – one that teaches the country such a lesson that it never dares to raise its voice against India again.”

The MLA, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress will win in the panchayat election in Chamaria constituency. He also said that the Congress would be able to form one-third of the Zila Parishads in Assam.

The three-time MLA also expressed confidence that in the next Assembly elections, he will win by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. The first time, he had won by over 60,000 votes, the second time by 74,000 and the third time by 94,000.





By

A Correspondent