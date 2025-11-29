Congress MLA flags alarming cancer rise in Assam, seeks free treatment & wider care

Guwahati, Nov 29: Congress legislator Jakir Hussain Sikdar on Friday called upon the State government to take measures to address the rising incidences of cancer in Assam.

Sikdar brought a private members' resolution on the issue in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The resolution was intended for the House to urge upon the government "to take effective measures to address the rising prevalence of cancer in the north-eastern region, particularly in Assam, where the number of cancer patients is increasing at a concerning rate."

It also urged the government to strengthen and expand the advanced cancer care facilities across the State, with special emphasis on early detection, timely diagnosis and accessible treatment, including medicine supply, besides to make appropriate arrangements for providing completely free treatment to cancer patients "so that families affected by this life-threatening disease are protected from severe financial distress and long-term economic hardships."

Introducing the resolution, Sikdar said that incidences of cancer are increasing at an alarming rate both in the rural and urban areas of Assam.

He also said that the rate of cancer prevalence is higher in the north-eastern States compared to the national average.

"The main emphasis should be on preventing the spread of cancer in Assam. The government must take steps in this regard," Sikdar said.

He also called for prohibition on the sale of tobacco products, alcohol, and other such harmful substances.

"There is also a need to increase awareness about cancer. Besides, the Ayushman Bharat health cards benefit only those who are admitted to hospitals. They cannot be used for check-ups and for the purchase of medicines. I request the government to provide free treatment and medicines to cancer patients," said the Congress MLA.

He added that the number of cancer specialists is also less in Assam and called for increasing the number of oncologists as well as hospital beds and testing centres.

Congress member Abdul Batin Khandakar supported the resolution and demanded that disbursement of financial relief for cancer patients should be made at the district level.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the criteria for use of the Ayushman Bharat card should be changed so that both in patients and out patients can avail its benefits.

Replying to the debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that cancer care and treatment have witnessed a marked improvement in Assam during recent years, including the setting up of dedicated cancer hospitals.

"Latest facilities and equipment are now available here. An increase in testing could be one reason for the rise in the rate of detection of cancer cases," Patowary said.

He added that the government is also undertaking cancer awareness programmes at various levels and urged Sikdar to withdraw his resolution.

Following the Minister's reply, Sikdar withdrew his resolution.