Congress manifesto better suited for Pakistan elections, says Assam CM; party responds

Guwahati, April 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Congress party following the release of their election manifesto, alleging that it seemed more suited for elections in Pakistan rather than in India.

Speaking to the media during an election campaign in Jorhat constituency, Sarma criticised the manifesto as being rooted in politics of appeasement, stating it appeared tailored for Pakistan rather than India.

He asserted that neither Hindus nor Muslims supported practices like triple talaq, polygamy, or child marriage. Sarma accused the Congress of attempting to divide society for political gain.

The Congress manifesto, centred on five pillars of justice, included promises such as a nationwide caste census, legal assurance for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme.



In response to Sarma's remarks, the Congress defended its secular and inclusive values, dismissing him as a defector who failed to grasp the essence of the party. Assam Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora countered Sarma's allegations, asserting that their manifesto aimed to protect the interests of all segments of society.