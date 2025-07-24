Congress leaders oppose NSUI Assam chief’s appointment, cite criminal case

Guwahati, July 24: The recent appointment of Kaushik Kashyap as the new State president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has triggered discontent among sections of the Assam Congress.

Senior party leaders have reportedly expressed concern over Kashyap’s selection, citing a serious criminal case pending against him. Sources indicate that the matter has been communicated to the party high command.

In an official statement released, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal announced that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the proposal for Kashyap’s appointment as NSUI State president.

Notably, Kashyap is one of three individuals named in an FIR filed after an alleged assault on a party worker at Rajiv Bhavan in February this year. The attack, reportedly related to a dispute over a membership drive, involved the use of sharp weapons.

Following the incident, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) had initiated an internal inquiry and issued showcause notices to four members, including Kashyap.

“Probably, the high command is not aware of the case. Selection of such a person as the State head reflects badly on the party and will demoralize the younger members. It could be that they played into the hands of some individual who was in favour of the decision,” a senior leader said, claiming that many in the party ranks were “surprised and shocked” at the decision.

Earlier, selection of the NSUI State head was leadership based. Later, the process of elections was followed, but that procedure has weakened the organization.

This year, the party adopted a new method to select the president, which was based on membership drives carried out by a panel of six senior youth leaders. In fact, the February incident was linked to the membership drive. The NSUI member who was attacked and injured was in close race for the president’s post.





By

Staff Reporter