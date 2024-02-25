Congress leader Rana Goswami resigns as organisational in-charge of Upper Assam

Jorhat, Feb 25: In a surprising turn of events, senior Congress leader Rana Goswami has tendered his resignation from the party, citing political reasons. The move has sparked speculation that Goswami may be on the verge of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Goswami, a prominent figure within the Congress party, has stepped down from his position as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam. This area includes the districts of Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Biswanath Chariali. The decision to relinquish these responsibilities was attributed to various political considerations.

Rana Goswami tendered his resignation to Assam Congress In-Charge Jitendra Singh and State Congress President Bhupen Bora.

Addressing the rumours surrounding his potential defection in Jorhat, Rana Goswami clarified that he has neither departed from the party nor considered such a move. He emphasised his dedication to the party and highlighted ongoing discussions between the AGP and the BJP, vying for his allegiance. Goswami sees this political tussle as a testament to his influence and political standing. The unfolding scenario suggests a continuing shift in the political landscape, with Goswami's position at the centre of attention.

















