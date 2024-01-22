Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting Batadrava Than

Guwahati, Jan 22: In a major blow to the Congress party, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Assam after his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered the state, claimed that he has not been allowed to enter the Batadrava Than in Assam’s Nagaon, the birthplace of Saint Srimanta Sankardeva, till 3 p.m. today.

The congress leader, along with the other congress workers, staged a sit-in protest in Nagaon after they were not allowed to enter the shrine.

As per reports, Rahul was slated to pay obeisance to the local deity before starting his Nyay yatra.

Meanwhile, Loksabha MP Gaurav Gogoi visited the birthplace of Saint Srimanta Sankardeva and via the microblogging site 'X', he mentioned that “On behalf of Shri Rahul Gandhi I visited the birthplace of Saint Srimanta Sankardeva. Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit Batadrava Than by the police, citing law & order and a pre scheduled program. The fact is the opposite because there was no program taking place”.





