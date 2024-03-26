Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi files nomination for Jorhat LS constituency

Jorhat, March 26: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday submitted his nomination papers as the party's candidate for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

Addressing reporters during the pivotal moment, Gogoi highlighted that his candidature symbolises a collective fight for the people of Assam rather than a personal endeavour. He also underscored the representation of various groups, including ASHA workers, Anganwadis, tea workers and the unemployed youths of the state.

During the submission of nomination papers today, Gaurav was accompanied by the party’s state unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah, leader of opposition in the assembly Debabrata Saikia, Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha, submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer Pulak Kumar Mahanta.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly and Congress’ Dhubri candidate Rakibul Hussain, MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed, Nandita Das and Sibamoni Bora and several other leaders were present there.