Congress launches 'Sambhidhan Rakshak Abhijan' programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra

Guwahati, Jan 24: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) officially launched its year-long campaign, the "Sambhidhan Rakshak Abhijan" programme, at a gathering held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Organised by the Scheduled Castes Division of the APCC, the event saw participation from senior Congress leaders, including K Raju, All India Coordinator for Scheduled Castes, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Bora, Debabrata Saikia, and other top leaders alongside grassroots workers.

Addressing the audience, APCC President Bhupen Bora delivered a powerful speech, accusing the BJP of systematically undermining the Constitution.

“The BJP has been ignoring the Constitution. If we fail to fulfill our moral responsibility as the opposition, the Constitution will change, and the people will hold us accountable for it,” Bora stated.

He criticised the BJP government for fostering communal divides, suppressing dissent, and protecting individuals involved in serious crimes, citing the case of Devlal Garlosa, who faces five murder charges yet serves as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

He also referenced the arrest of a journalist for reporting on an incident involving MLA’s car and the controversial encounter killing of Kritikamal in Nagaon, questioning the silence of the ruling government on such issues.

Bora accused the BJP of eroding Assamese traditions and diminishing the values taught by Srimanta Sankaradeva.

"Sankaradeva taught us unity, yet this government judges people by caste and divides us," he remarked.

He further criticised the government for prioritising corporate interests over the environment and Assamese heritage, citing the controversial transportation of 20 elephants to a private zoo.

“The BJP has trampled on Assamese traditions and replaced our eternal values with their own agenda,” Bora asserted.

AICC General Secretary Manoj Chouhan also addressed the gathering, fiercely criticising RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for claiming that India achieved true independence with the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"When a leader like Bhagwat dismisses August 15 and undermines the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, he insults the nation. In any other country, such a statement would result in legal action," Chouhan said.

He condemned the Assam government for filing FIRs against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling it a desperate attempt by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to appease senior BJP leaders.

"No matter how many FIRs you file, Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not waver in their commitment to the country. Our leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, will always work for the betterment of the people," he added.

Elaborating on the objectives of the "Sambhidhan Rakshak Abhijan," K Raju emphasised the importance of educating citizens about the Constitution and its creation.

He highlighted the pivotal role played by Congress in supporting Dr. B R Ambedkar, from his election to the Constituent Assembly to the framing of the Constitution.

“Ambedkar himself credited Congress for its contributions to drafting the Constitution and developing the nation. The BJP has never respected Ambedkar’s vision and has repeatedly tried to dilute the values enshrined in the Constitution,” Raju said.

He announced that the Congress would conduct leadership development missions in SC, ST, OBC, and minority-dominated constituencies to strengthen grassroots support and uphold constitutional values.

Bora also urged party workers to mobilise support and challenge the BJP's narrative.

“We will form the government by throwing the lotus into the Brahmaputra. The people of Assam will decide whether we have worked for them or merely made promises,” he declared.

He stressed that Congress is not seeking power for personal gain but to protect the rights of the people and restore unity. Reflecting on the challenges ahead, he added, “Let us ensure that 10 lakh people stand under the Congress flag in the next ten months. Together, we will protect the Constitution and the values it upholds.”