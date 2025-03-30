Congress indifferent to smaller elections: CM Sarma takes dig ahead of RHAC polls

Guwahati, March 30: With just two days left for the crucial Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections on April 2, political parties are in overdrive, campaigning vigorously across multiple districts of Assam.

Amid the charged political atmosphere, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at the Congress, alleging that the party is indifferent to “smaller elections” like the RHAC polls.

"The Congress is not bothered about the common man and smaller elections, and I don't want to comment on their choice," Sarma stated while addressing a gathering in Nagaon on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also reacted to the letter sent by Assam MP and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the arrest of city-based journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar.

“It seems Gaurav Gogoi is following Dilwar, whereas I would like for it to be the opposite way. I would like Gaurav Gogoi to lead and Dilwar to follow,” Sarma remarked, adding, "It is unfortunate for the Assamese community that the likes of Dilwar and Mahbubul are taking the lead and we are left behind."

On March 28, Gogoi had penned a letter to the Prime Minister, expressing concern that Mazumdar’s arrest was an attempt to silence a journalist reporting on alleged irregularities.

He urged Modi to initiate an independent inquiry into the Assam State Co-operative Apex Bank, which Mazumdar was reportedly investigating, including a financial audit and review of its governance.

Gogoi further demanded scrutiny of alleged misuse of police powers in Mazumdar’s "arbitrary arrest" to ensure accountability and safeguard press freedom.

“Your immediate intervention is crucial to ensure justice, hold those responsible accountable, and restore public faith in our institutions,” Gogoi’s letter read.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that dates for the Panchayat elections in Assam would be declared before April 5 or within the first week of the month.

"The date is fixed not by the government but by the State Election Commission," Sarma clarified.

Sarma, who is on an extensive campaign trail ahead of the RHAC polls, made a stop in Nagaon on Sunday before heading to Barhampur and Nonoi for further election engagements.