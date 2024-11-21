Congress highlights technical challenges in alliance formation for Panchayat polls

Guwahati, Nov 21: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday highlighted the complexities of forming alliances for the upcoming panchayat polls, citing technical challenges at the gaon panchayat level.

“Dividing panchayats for an alliance will be technically complicated, even for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While I favour an alliance for the polls, it would require adjustments at the constituency or district level,” Borah said, highlighting that he cannot unilaterally decide as Congress is not part of any alliance currently.

The Congressman added that the APCC has convened a Political Affairs Committee meeting before November 30 in Dhemaji to strategise for the elections. Borah also urged the state government to issue the panchayat election notification promptly, accusing it of "delaying the process unnecessarily".

Referring to the BJP’s political strategies, Borah alleged, “If the BJP had lost elections in Haryana, by-polls might not have been conducted. They delay elections when it suits them.”

Alliance dynamics & Opposition unity

Amid speculation about Congress potentially rejoining the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) alliance, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi had earlier hinted at the possibility, stating, “Congress left the alliance due to disagreements. The decision to rejoin rests with them, but discussions among allied parties will take place internally.”

Earlier, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi too had acknowledged that the split within the ASOM alliance complicated the party’s electoral prospects ahead of the by-polls. He reassured supporters that the disagreements are merely “temporary” and highlighted that the “misunderstanding” between alliance partners would soon be resolved.

By-poll confidence

On the recently concluded by-polls, Borah expressed optimism, asserting that Congress expects a higher vote share in four constituencies, excluding Samaguri, compared to the Lok Sabha elections.

However, he voiced concerns over polling irregularities in Samaguri. “We’ve received reports of rigging in 18 polling stations and have appealed to Election Commission for a re-poll,” he said.

Borah acknowledged challenges but reaffirmed the party’s focus on building alliances and strengthening its base for the forthcoming elections.