Congress general secretary launches party's manifesto in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 8: The Congress general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, launched the party's manifesto 'Nyay patra' in the state on Monday and claimed that the BJP-led government has "failed" to keep its promise to the people.

Singh claimed that the Congress will keep all its guarantees made in the manifesto.

The congress general secretary alleged that 'a'special mafia tax called HBS tax' is imposed on all things in the state. He alleged that the chief minister was directly responsible for it.

"Narendra Modi has given big slogans like 'ache din', 'na khaunga aur na khane dunga'. But none of these came true," Singh claimed.

He alleged that massive scams happened under the Modi government, mentioning the electoral bonds as one of the major ones.

"The Assam government is moving in the same direction as the central government. In fact, scams are happening here more than 1.5 times than in Centre," the AICC leader claimed.

"The Nyay Patra is a reflection of the aspirations of the people," he added.