Congress gears up for 2026 Assam polls, plans targeted strategy to counter BJP

Guwahati, Feb 28: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has laid out a strategic roadmap to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The high-level meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, emphasised region-specific strategies to counter the ruling party.

According to senior Congress leaders, the party plans to form dedicated units for various regions, including the Barak Valley, as well as separate teams focusing on Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and tea tribes. "We will adopt area-specific approaches to ensure a strong grassroots presence," a party leader told The Assam Tribune.

The meeting also focused on exposing alleged corruption and political vendetta by the BJP-led Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Congress leaders will soon engage with district units to finalise their election strategy.

This is the first in a series of meetings the Congress leadership is conducting with state units heading for elections in the coming year. On Friday, central leaders will meet Congress representatives from Kerala, followed by Bihar leaders on Saturday.

While Congress has not officially named a chief ministerial candidate for Assam, speculation is growing around Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Sarma, sensing Gogoi’s rising influence, recently accused his foreign-origin wife of links with Pakistan’s ISI, a claim Congress leaders have strongly refuted.

Kharge urged Assam Congress leaders to stay united to defeat the BJP. "In a year, the people of Assam shall discard the politics of corruption, division, and vendetta. The 3.5 crore people of Assam look towards Congress for change," he posted on X.

Gogoi echoed this sentiment, stating that removing the BJP was essential to "save democracy in Assam." He accused the Sarma government of creating an atmosphere of unrest and corruption.

Earlier this week, in a show of unity, Assam Congress leaders held a joint press conference in Delhi, accusing Sarma of land grabbing and other misdeeds. The party remains confident that, with a strong and targeted approach, it can reclaim power in Assam after nearly a decade in opposition.