Congress flags ‘mob-backed threats’ in Upper Assam, urges apex court to step in

Guwahati, August 7: The Assam Congress has urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of alleged violations of its mob lynching guidelines by the BJP-led state government. These guidelines, issued under Writ Petition (Civil) No. 754/2016, had led to the creation of an SOP to curb such violence.

Launching a scathing attack on the state government over recent incidents of forced evictions, alleged communal targeting, and what it described as a failure to uphold constitutional rights in Upper Assam, the principal Opposition party termed the developments a “serious failure of governance”.

“This kind of mob violence and intimidation is in direct contempt of the Supreme Court. We urge the apex court to take suo motu cognisance and hold the Chief Minister accountable,” Congress leader Ripun Bora said at a press conference in Guwahati.

At the heart of the controversy is the alleged mob-backed intimidation of Bengali-speaking Muslims in Upper Assam.

Congress leaders allege that these workers, often labelled “Miyas”, have been threatened and served 24 to 48-hour ultimatums to vacate their homes and workplaces, despite “being Indian citizens protected under the Constitution”.

The situation has triggered widespread unease and tension in several districts across Upper Assam.

“According to the Constitution, every Indian citizen has the right to live and work anywhere in the country. These people migrated not for politics, but due to economic hardship. Forcing them out violates both the law and basic humanity,” Bora added.

Bora further accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of aligning the state machinery with RSS ideologies, stating that “unruly youth groups with political backing” are being emboldened, while state authorities remain inactive or complicit.

They questioned the involvement of district collectors (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) in allegedly hosting these groups.

“The state is being shaped by the RSS’s agenda while the police are sidelined. If mob rule is being encouraged and law enforcement is failing, we may need to consider President’s Rule in Assam,” said Zakir Hussain Choudhury.

Bora also criticised Sarma for his recent proposal to issue arms licenses, citing it as proof of the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

“If a Chief Minister needs to arm citizens to protect themselves, what does that say about our police, our administration? It’s an admission that the government has failed to provide basic security,” said Congress leader Zakir Hussain Choudhury.

The party alleges that the move is an attempt to divide communities further and promote fear-based politics.

He also pointed out that the Chief Minister has failed to deliver on promises to protect indigenous rights, while pushing forward with policies that contradict Assam’s historical and legal commitments.

As tensions escalate over alleged communal targeting and politically motivated actions in Assam, the Congress party has drawn a sharp line against the state government, calling for accountability and legal protection for all citizens.