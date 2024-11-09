Congress fires up campaign in Behali, dubs Chief Minister ‘flyover CM’

Behali, November 9: In a high-voltage push just days before the November 13 by-poll, the Congress has intensified its campaign in Assam’s Behali constituency. Following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent visit, the party has roped in prominent leaders including Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi to rally voters.

At a public meeting on Saturday, the Congress leaders addressed a gathering, each taking turns to criticise the BJP-led state government. Jorhat MP Gogoi led the charge, dubbing Chief Minister Sarma as the "flyover CM" for what he described as an “excessive focus” on constructing flyovers across the state.

"Today, wherever we go in Assam, all we see are flyovers. Except making flyovers and filling the pockets of a few chosen contractors, he hasn't done anything for the state. So, it's better to address him as 'Flyover CM,'" Gogoi said, asserting that the Chief Minister’s priorities are misaligned with the people's needs.

Gogoi also alleged that the flyover projects benefit a select few contractors close to the government. “In Jorhat, no one asked for a flyover; in Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati, no one asked for one either. But just to benefit three-four contractors, the Chief Minister is on a flyover-making spree,” he claimed.

Gogoi went on to say that in the 2026 Assembly polls, “the people of Assam will make such a long flyover through their votes that the Chief Minister would be driven out on it.”

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia expressed optimism about Congress’s chances in the by-polls, predicting the party could challenge BJP in four out of the five constituencies up for election.

"We are sure that with the support of the people, we'll be able to challenge the BJP in these constituencies. We all know that the Chief Minister has resorted to politics of blackmailing, and it’s not right,” Saikia said, addressing the press on the sidelines of the rally.