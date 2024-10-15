Congress files FIR against BJP after violent clash in by-poll-bound Samaguri

Raha, Oct 15: On a day when Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for by-polls to five Assembly constituencies, including Samaguri, a violent clash broke out between alleged Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the constituency on Tuesday.

Following the altercation, Dhubri MP and sitting Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, along with Rupohihat legislator Nurul Huda and Batadraba MLA Sibamoni Bora, lodged an FIR against former Congress leader Mujibur Rahman and 50 others at the Nagaon Police Station.

“We were in our vehicles, en route to a meeting. Just after crossing Sadoria, a mob of about 40 to 50 people, armed with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons, emerged from nowhere and attacked our vehicles. They didn't even spare other vehicles on the road. We’ve registered a case against certain individuals we’ve identified and want the law to take exemplary action,” Huda told the press after filing the FIR.

The clash reportedly began during a Congress rally toward Singimari under the by-poll-bound Samaguri constituency, when a scuffle broke out between workers of both parties.

Several videos of youths vandalising vehicles have gone viral, prompting swift action from police personnel. Reports indicate that police and paramilitary forces rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control; however, tensions continue to simmer in the area.

When contacted, officials from Rupahihat Police Station, under whose jurisdiction Singimari falls, declined to comment on the matter. BJP workers have alleged that the clash started after some Congress workers tore down BJP banners and posters along the route.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has already erupted following the incident. Reacting to the clashes, Dhubri MP Hussain alleged that Batadraba MLA Bora was assaulted during the attack.

“This clearly shows that the BJP has no respect for women. MLA Bora was attacked, and it all happened in front of the police, yet no action was taken. They claim no FIR was filed, so no action was necessary. The Nagaon SP also failed to control the situation,” Hussain told the press.

The BJP, however, accused Hussain of orchestrating the violence, claiming that most of the people involved in the mob were not from Samaguri and had been brought in by Hussain.

“Rakibul Hussain brought truckloads of goons to instigate this clash. We know that 70% of those vandalising vehicles and creating havoc aren’t BJP workers. This is a scare tactic by Hussain to help his son win from Samaguri, but people know their true colours,” said BJP state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma.