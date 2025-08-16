Congress eyes revival in BTR, Gaurav Gogoi promises development-oriented governance

Tamulpur, August 16: The Congress party has sharpened its focus on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with All Assam Pradesh Congress (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi making a strong pitch for revival in the region.

In Tamulpur, Gogoi criticised the BJP for neglecting the aspirations of the people in BTR and called on Congress workers to campaign with conviction ahead of the September elections.

“The people of BTR have come to realise that the absence of development is because of the BJP. They rule both at the Centre and in Assam, yet they have failed to deliver. Funds come, but how they are used remains in the hands of the BJP government. And when corruption happens, they try to deny responsibility. But if the BJP controls both governments, then who is responsible other than them?” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also attacked the BJP for failing to address core issues such as land rights and infrastructure in BTR. “The BJP government has not been able to give land to the people, it has not secured their rights, and it has failed to ensure genuine development. People now understand this reality, and they are ready for change,” he noted.

He emphasised that what BTR needs now is a development-driven government, drawing a comparison with the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“During Tarun Gogoi’s time, people witnessed real development. That is the vision we want to bring back. Our workers in BTR are ready to move forward with 100% conviction to ensure change in the upcoming elections,” he asserted.

Pointing to the growing momentum of Congress in the region, Gogoi praised the efforts of party leaders and MLAs who have been actively engaging with the people.

“In the past month, leaders like Rekibuddin Ahmed, Diganta Barman, Nandita Das, and Praneshwar Basumatary have worked tirelessly. With such dedication, we are confident of opening a new chapter in BTR’s political landscape,” he said.

The Congress leader’s remarks reflect the party’s renewed strategy to expand its base in BTR, where political equations have often been dominated by regional and ruling-party influences.