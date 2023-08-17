Assam: Congress committee files complaint against journo

Hailakandi, August 17: Hailakandi district Congress Committee has filed FIR against veteran journalist, poet and former editor of Dainik Jugasankha, Atin Das for making 'derogatory' comment against Mahatma Gandhi.

The district Congress Committee president Samsuddin Baralaskar told The Assam Tribune that they have filed FIR against Das for his speech on the partition of India where he repeatedly condemned father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Police has received the FIR and priliminary investigation started, Barbhuiya said. Similarly another case has been filed against Atin Das at Silchar Sadar police station by the district youth Congress president Ranjit Debnath.

It can be mentioned here that veteran journalist Atin Das made all the comments against Mahatma Gandhi on the programme organised to mark Vibhajan Vibhishika day (Partition Horror Remembrance Day) programme at the auditorium of Women's College here organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

The day is celebrated commemorating the victims and sufferings of people during the 1947 partition of India. It was first celebrated in 2021 at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the meeting, Das was the main speaker and said, "India was not liberated due to the 'non-violence' movement of Gandhiji and he was the agent of British".

He said that Gandhi is not eligible to be called as 'Mahatma'. After joining Congress, Gandhi started to materialise 'appeasement policy' towards Muslim and supported Khilafat movement in order to save the Muslims and an opportunity for uniting Hindus and Muslims.

In both the FIRs, they have demanded immediate arrest of Das and said that the he has lowered the sacrifice of great freedom fighters and heavy dissatisfaction has also been created among the Indians due to his comment.