Congress candidate urges for repoll in Karimganj LS constituency

Guwahati, June 10: Citing widespread anomalies in the voting process, including multiple vote casting, booth capturing, and threats, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate for Karimganj parliamentary constituency Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury on Sunday appealed to the Returning Officer (RO) for a repoll.

In a letter addressed to the Returning Officer, Karimganj, Hafiz said, “On the date of polling, i.e., on 26.4.2024, there have been widespread anomalies in the voting process like multiple vote casting, booth capturing, threatening voters not to cast their votes, etc. in my favor. The same was immediately notified to the ECI, and acknowledgment was received as well. However, nothing was seen to have been done in this respect, and the offenders and violators belonging to the BJP party carried out the said illegal activities without any check, and neither you nor the Zonal Magistrates nor the Police Authorities took any steps to curb this rigging and forceful derailment of the voting process, contrary to the guidelines of the ECI. That be that as it may be, on 25.5.2024, the ECI declared the actual number of votes polled, which stood at 11,36,536.”

“During the counting of the North Karimganj Constituencies, the control unit of the EVM's containing the actual number of votes was also not properly displayed to our agents, for which there was an abnormal declaration of votes against me, and despite the requests of our counting agents, they were ignored, displaying a very unfair and biased attitude of your officers engaged in the counting process,” he added.

Citing these reasons, the candidate appealed for a repoll in the constituency.















