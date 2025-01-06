Congress calls for bilateral treaty to protect Assam amidst China's hydropower ambitions

Guwahati, Jan 6: Assam Congress has urged the Centre to initiate a bilateral agreement with China regarding the Brahmaputra River, in light of the ecological and economic risks posed by China’s construction of the world’s largest hydropower project on the river.

During a press briefing on Monday, Congressman Pradyut Bordoloi highlighted the urgency of diplomatic engagement with China to address potential threats to Assam vis-à-vis the Northeast.

He called on the Centre to sign an international water-sharing treaty with China to ensure the equitable distribution of water from the Brahmaputra, which is vital to the region’s culture and economy.

Bordoloi referred to the 1997 Convention on the Law of the Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses, he said, “There should be a water treaty between India and China over the Brahmaputra to protect the river, Assam, and the Northeast.”

China's announcement of the hydropower project on December 25, 2024, raised alarm bells in Assam and the Northeast.

The project, situated in the Great Bend area of Medog County, aims to generate 60,000 MW of electricity and involves diverting 2,000 cubic meters of water per second from the river, which flows through the India-China border at an altitude of 2,000 meters.

Bordoloi expressed grave concerns over the possible ecological and economic repercussions of the project, warning of severe downstream effects for Assam.

“If the Borluit (Brahmaputra) doesn’t exist, can you imagine Assamese culture and Assam? If the entire area becomes barren and dry with no river, how will livelihood survive?" he questioned.

He further warned of the destruction that could follow the release water downstream to India from the project.

Bordoloi described the potential consequences as “catastrophic” for Assam and the entire northeastern region.

The Assam Congress has also criticised the Centre’s response to the issue, calling it “inadequate.”

Bordoloi highlighted the urgency of the matter, pointing out that failure to act could lead to the drying up of the Brahmaputra during winter and cause devastating floods during the rainy season.