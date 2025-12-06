Congress begins public outreach to shape an inclusive ‘Bor Asom’ vision

Dibrugarh, Dec 6: The Congress on Saturday launched a public outreach initiative to craft a manifesto that reflects the vision of ‘Bor Asom’—a greater, inclusive Assam representing all communities.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said similar programmes are being undertaken by other opposition parties, following a collective decision at a recent meeting.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, Gogoi said, “We had held a discussion with other opposition parties and it was opined that only criticising the government would not suffice. We have to reach out to the people to understand how today's youth, various communities, government employees and all sections envisage Assam.”

He added that all opposition parties will conduct public interactions throughout this month.

“It is my proposal that we hold a convention of these parties in January where our view for a ‘Bor Asom’ will be laid out,” he said.

Gogoi stressed that consulting people before drafting policies has been a long-standing Congress tradition. He recalled how central acts such as the RTI, RTE and MGNREGA were shaped after wide public consultations.

Drawing parallels to the early 2000s, he said, “When the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government assumed power in 2001, the state was facing an economic crisis, and the law and order situation was concerning. He held discussions with the people and prepared the roadmap to tide the state out of those problems.”

The APCC chief further alleged that the current government has abandoned such democratic practices.

“Now, whatever the ‘raja’ in Dispur feels, he does it. We don’t want to be like a ‘raja’, we want to be ‘raijor sevak’. From a ‘divided Asom’, we will lead to a ‘Bor Asom’,” Gogoi asserted.

He also said the party has begun strengthening its organisational network, highlighting the recently launched ‘Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress’ programme, which included medical camps in tea garden areas.

Lok Sabha MP and manifesto committee chairperson Pradyut Bordoloi, who was also present, said the upcoming manifesto is being designed to extend beyond next year’s state elections.

“It is to prepare a document with a roadmap for the future where all sections are taken into confidence so that the aspirations of the Assamese people are reflected in it,” Bordoloi said.

On the possibility of a common manifesto by opposition parties, he added, “If an alliance happens, then common minimum programmes will be taken up.”









PTI