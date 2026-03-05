Congress’ Barak Valley reset: Delimitation shapes youth-veteran mix in first list

Silchar, March 5: With the release of its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the state Congress has signalled a clear attempt by the party to recalibrate its electoral strategy in Barak Valley where political equations have been reshaped by the recent restructuring exercise.

Political observers say the selection of candidates reflects a careful balancing act, combining a generational shift with the return of seasoned leaders and the inclusion of members who have crossed over from other political platforms.

Delimitation, which redrew the boundaries of several constituencies ahead of the elections, appears to have played an important role in these decisions, forcing the party to reassess caste equations, demographic patterns and booth-level dynamics.

One of the most closely watched contests in the valley is expected to be in the Silchar Legislative Assembly Constituency, a seat that has historically been associated with prominent Congress leaders such as the late Santosh Mohan Dev, Bithika Dev and Sushmita Dev, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

For the upcoming Assembly election, the party has nominated Abhijit Paul, a long-time organisational worker who has been associated with the Congress since 1998 and has previously served as the district president.

Paul’s candidature reflects the party’s effort to strengthen grassroots organisational networks rather than relying solely on high-profile personalities.

His campaign has focused on key urban issues affecting Silchar, including traffic congestion, the need for scientific drainage planning linked to the Rangirkhal system, and ensuring reliable drinking water supply.

Paul has also emphasised the importance of improving civic infrastructure in the growing urban centre, while expressing confidence in what he describes as Silchar’s “politically aware and discerning electorate.”

In neighbouring Borkhola, the Congress has fielded Dr Amit Kalwar, a physician who entered politics relatively recently. His nomination is being seen as part of the party’s effort to combine professional credibility with a message of political renewal.

Kalwar has been vocal about the changes brought by delimitation , arguing that the redrawing of boundaries has altered demographic compositions and created new socio-political dynamics in the constituency.

Framing his campaign around development concerns rather than personal rivalries, Kalwar has highlighted issues such as unemployment, rural road connectivity, gaps in healthcare infrastructure and drinking water scarcity.

His outreach strategy appears aimed at building support across communities, while presenting his candidature as a platform for addressing long-standing development challenges.

In Udharbond, the Congress has turned to experience by reposing faith in Ajit Singh, a veteran leader and former minister who has represented the constituency three times in the past.

Udharbond was once considered a Congress stronghold but was lost to the BJP in the 2016 Assembly elections when Mihir Kanti Shome secured the seat.

Singh has placed development and economic concerns at the centre of his campaign narrative. Among the issues he has raised are irrigation deficiencies affecting agricultural areas, the poor condition of local roads and what he describes as shortcomings in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the region.

He has also emphasised the need to safeguard employment opportunities for local youth, a theme that resonates strongly across the valley.

Another notable contest is expected in Sonai, where the Congress has nominated senior leader Aminul Haque Laskar.

Laskar’s political journey has been marked by several transitions - from student activism linked to the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), then to the BJP, before eventually joining the Congress.

Positioning himself as a candidate seeking to “restore public trust”, Laskar has suggested that there is a growing appetite for political change in the constituency.

In Lakhipur, the party has nominated Dr M Santi Kumar Singha, who had previously contested elections under the Trinamool Congress banner.

His candidature reflects the fluid political alignments currently shaping electoral politics in Barak Valley, where ideological shifts and cross-party movements have become increasingly visible in recent years.

Similarly, in Patharkandi, the Congress has chosen Karthik Sena Sinha, a veteran political figure and former BJP legislator. His nomination underscores the party’s strategy of bringing experienced leaders with established local influence into its electoral fold.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for a few remaining constituencies in the valley, including Katigorah and Dholai, among others. However, even this first phase of nominations suggests a carefully constructed electoral strategy rather than a routine distribution of party tickets.

Taken together, the list indicates that the Congress is attempting to build a competitive coalition in Barak Valley by combining youthful candidates, returning veterans and leaders who have switched allegiances from rival parties.